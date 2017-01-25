× Paul Cebar, Sam Moore and the politics of music

Dave Hoekstra visits with singer/songwriter Paul Cebar, who shares some music and talks about his decade-plus co-writing with Pat McLaughlin, the “power of the dance hall”, and how music draws the audience (and the performers) closer together, his love of calypso music, and how the genre’s format as a “vocal newspaper” fulfills one of music’s most vital functions- to speak out.

On the flip side, R&B legend Sam Moore joins the show fresh off of his appearance singing “America the Beautiful” at the Presidential Inauguration Concert, which opens up a whole new dimension to the conversation.