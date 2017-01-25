× Michael Block: We Are Chicago

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Michael Block, lead programmer for a new video game called We Are Chicago. We Are Chicago is a strikingly authentic game for PC/Mac/Linux that strives to portray the harsh realities associated with growing up on the south and west side of Chicago. Michael tells Bill and Wendy all about it.

