Mary Tyler Moore poses at the 53rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., March 31, 1981. Moore, nominated for Best Actress for her film "Ordinary People," lost out to Sissy Spacek for "Coal Miner's Daughter." (AP Photo/Randy Rasmussen)
Jonathon Brandmeier recalls working with Mary Tyler Moore
Bill and Wendy are joined by the one and only Jonathon Brandmeier! Jonathon worked with Mary Tyler Moore on the TV movie ‘Thanksgiving Day’. He tells Bill and Wendy about his experiences with her.
