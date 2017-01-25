× ‘I’m saving these kids’ lives,’ says Chicagoan who helps teens dream

CHICAGO — Doris Medina believes she’s holding 35 lives in her hands.

She works with nearly three dozen Kelly High School seniors as a coach with College Possible Chicago, a nonprofit that pairs recent college graduates with low-income high school students hoping to graduate from a four-year university.

Medina, 24, was born in Los Angeles, grew up in Mexico and knew little English when she moved to Chicago as a young teenager. She graduated from Curie High School and University of Illinois at Chicago — and sees herself in the 35 Kelly students who are hoping to follow in her footsteps.