Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) fight for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Blackhawks Crazy: Toews Looking Like Toews
In Episode 12 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks as their 3-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night vs. the Lightning, but are now starting to see signs of the Jonathan Toews of old.