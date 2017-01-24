Wintrust Business Lunch 1/24/17: The Housing Market, Women’s March, Youth, and More
Big numbers came through today in the housing market and Dennis Rodkin jumped on with Steve to break down which areas of the Chicagoland lost, gained, and kept their home values. DNA Info’s Andrew Herman chatted with Steve about his latest “Openings & Closings” with a boom in the Chicago record store market, Suzanne Muchin (Co-Host of The Big Payoff) recapped Chicago’s biggest march of 2017 so far after attending the Women’s March, and Connor Boyack (President of The Libertas Institute & Author of the Tuttle Twins Series) joined Steve from Utah to talk about his perspective on educating youth to becoming responsible citizens.