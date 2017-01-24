× Top Five@5 (1/24/17): Venus Williams dominates, the president believes millions fraudulently voted, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 24th, 2017:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asserts that President Trump thinks millions committed voter fraud, Kellyanne Conway doesn’t play the shame game, the founder of WorldStarHipHop.com has died, Venus Williams continues to display her dominance, and Jimmy Kimmel imagines what it would be like for Sean Spicer to deliver is press conferences while drunk.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3282041/3282041_2017-01-24-200141.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

