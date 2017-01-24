Top Five@5 (1/24/17): Venus Williams dominates, the president believes millions fraudulently voted, and more…

Posted 8:37 PM, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:58PM, January 25, 2017
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Venus Williams of the United States serves in her quarterfinal match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 24th, 2017:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asserts that President Trump thinks millions committed voter fraud, Kellyanne Conway doesn’t play the shame game, the founder of WorldStarHipHop.com has died, Venus Williams continues to display her dominance, and Jimmy Kimmel imagines what it would be like for Sean Spicer to deliver is press conferences while drunk.

