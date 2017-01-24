× The Opening Bell 1/24/17: Space Travel & Exploding Phones

On the January 24th, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve looked far beyond the US and international news and set his sights on outer space. Nancy Atkinson (Editor at Universe Today) discussed with Steve the details of her new book “Incredible Stories From Space“. Bridget Carey (Sr. Editor at CNET) also joined Steve to talk about the Samsung phone battery updates that were too big for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and shared details about the latest.