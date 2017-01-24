× The Carry Out 1-23-17: “The name for the new ‘Star Wars’ movie is ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ because ‘Star Wars: We are going to make a trillion dollars’ wasn’t good for the poster”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Donald Trump signing executive orders on his first “official day” in office, the Trump administration questioning the attendance numbers at the inauguration, an environmental activist who was raising awareness for climate change by walking barefoot across the country being hit by an SUV, the Packers getting thumped by the Falcons, the Patriots dismembering the Steelers, Bears lineman Josh Sitton being added to the Pro Bowl roster, Northwestern beating Ohio State in Columbus and the upcoming “Star Wars” movie getting a name.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

