Steve Cochran Full Show 01.24.16: A Half-Court Show

Did you hear that Steve Cochran will be attempting a half-court shot at the Northwestern game this Thursday? We talk today about if we think he’s going to make it. Sandberg doesn’t think he will. Dean Richards reveals Oscar nominations, Bridget Gainer discusses the importance/lasting effects of the Women’s March, and Coach Q weighs in on his Hawks. Q also gives his thoughts about Cochran making the half-court shot.