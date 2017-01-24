× Restaurateur Austin Baker is bringing a new type of Chinese food to Chicago

Restaurateur Austin Baker joins Justin to talk about his new restaurants in the West Loop Won Fun and 2Fun Chinese, bringing a new style of Sichuan food to Chicago, the importance of learning about the culture of a region before bringing the cuisine to customers, what he learned from opening other restaurants in town like Bar Marta and Au Cheval, the explosion of the restaurant scene in the West Loop and what the restaurant is going to do for Chinese New Year.

