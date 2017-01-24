× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 01/23/2017 Full Show | Winter Brew is happening in Ravenswood, Saved By the Max is Getting Ready for Summer Vacation and Music from Chicago’s Dreamy Folk Group, Edwin!

Paul Farhavar and Ben Bowman ride side car tonight as Patti take a look at the latest news with Kellyanne Conway’s “Alternative Facts” as well as this past weeks Women’s March on Chicago. Then, Chef Darnell Reed from Luella’s Kitchen, Doug Hurst from Metropolitan Brewing and Rudy Flores – The Executive Director of Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Chamber join us to talk about the upcoming Winter Brew Event happening this Friday, Jan 27th.

Following up, we welcome Chicago’s very own dream-folk group, Edwin. Consisting of musicians, Jacob Boll and Jake Anderson who delight us with three songs from their catchy EP. Check them out LIVE on April 22nd at The Burlington and find their music HERE.

Finally we welcome Derek Berry and Zach Eastman from hit Chicago Pop-Up Restaurant, “Saved By The Max” who will be going on a summer vacation this May, so put on your 90s gear and get over there quick!