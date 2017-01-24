× Live from Studio 435: The Purcells

The terrific Chicago trio The Purcells join Justin to talk about making music, the bands that have influenced their sound, what attracts them to the type of music they play, the process of making a record, enjoying the craft of making together, their debut record, “Words Can’t Say” and their upcoming show at Schubas.They also play a few songs including “After School Special,” “Bleed Into Blue” and “Things Fall Apart.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio