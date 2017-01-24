× How did President Trump do in his first few days on the job?

Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back for another passionate episode of Touché! Chris and Dave discuss all of the top political stories from the past week including President Trump’s inaugural address, the attendance at the inauguration, the large protests that took place over the weekend, President Trump’s meeting with the CIA, Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s media briefings and the executive orders signed by President Trump.

