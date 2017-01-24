Geraldo Rivera arrives for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump AT Trump Tower on January 13, 2017 in New York.
Gerald Michael Rivera, better known as Geraldo Rivera, is an American attorney, reporter, author, and talk show host. He was the host of the talk show Geraldo from 1987 to 1998 ( BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
Geraldo is worried about President Trump delegitimizing the election with claims of fraud
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his phone call with President Trump on inauguration day and to assess the early days of the Trump administration.
