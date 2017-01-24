× Geraldo is worried about President Trump delegitimizing the election with claims of fraud

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his phone call with President Trump on inauguration day and to assess the early days of the Trump administration.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3282024/3282024_2017-01-24-194324.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​