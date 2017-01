× Eddie O looks at where the Blackhawks are as they head into the NHL All-Star break

Chicago Blackhawks guru Eddie Olczyk joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about where the Blackhawks stand as they head into the NHL All-Star break and why he thinks Corey Crawford is still recovering from his appendectomy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3282025/3282025_2017-01-24-194525.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

