× Director of Speech Writing for President Obama, Cody Keenan

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by local boy Cody Keenan. After attending Northwestern University and Harvard, he went on to be Director of Speech Writing for President Barack Obama. They talk about his career, working with President Obama, his Chicago roots, and more!

