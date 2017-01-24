× Car Talk: Detroit Auto Show, Massive Automaker Fines and A Star Trek Lesson About Autonomous Cars

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, they discuss Tom’s experience at the Detroit Auto Show, the massive fines Volkswagen & Takata are facing and why a Star Trek plot element leads Tom to believe we won’t be won’t be letting autonomous cars drives us around anytime soon.

