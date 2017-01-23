× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/16: Our Digital Life & How Far We’ve Come

It was a very busy weekend, and Steve Bertrand checked in first with the Chicago Inno boys (Will Flanagan & Jim Dallke) about the crazy popular e-sports industry that is shaking up the sports world by the Big Ten Network backing them. Randi Schaffer (Digital News Editor at the Chicago Tribune) talked with Steve to discuss the massive Women’s March in Chicago, the upcoming Super Bowl and the role that social media plays in this.