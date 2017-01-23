× What does the ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn thinks of President Trump’s first weekend?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about President Trump’s rocky weekend, his inaugural speech,

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.