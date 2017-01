× WGN Radio Theatre #148: The Life of Riley, The Fat Man, Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 21, 2017. Tonight, we present “The Life of Riley: Collection Agency,” with William Bendix (10-20-50), “The Fat Man: The Nightmare Murders,” with J. Scott Smart (01-17-51) and “Escape,” with Jeff Chandler (02-08-48).