Toews Finds Scoring Touch

by Scott King

Sunday night at the United Center vs. the Vancouver Canucks, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews found something that’s been missing, his offensive prowess.

Toews had a mere 22 points heading into the contest before registering a four-point night. The captain tallied three assists and the game-winning goal in Sunday’s 4-2 Hawks victory.

“Normally, I guess it’s easy to start second-guessing everything when you’re not scoring,” Toews said. “And even a game like tonight, where I don’t even feel like I played that great, and you’re on the ice for handful of goals, it doesn’t really matter. That just gives you a good feeling. It’s easy to just come to the rink and kind of build off that.

“There’s no doubt that when they’re not going in it’s a little bit tougher. It’s a bit of mental battle. For myself, it’s just finding ways to create that feeling of confidence goal-scoring gives you. Even if they’re not going in, and trying to get out of that funk.

“But even if you play a good game here or there, to try to get that consistency up. I think that’s maybe one of my issues this year is getting my game to the level I want it to be at every single night. It’s fun to be a part of the win tonight and be a part of the offense. Looking to try and continue that and use that confidence that comes with it.”

Toews and the Hawks return to action Tuesday night at home vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Roenick Returns

Jeremy Roenick returned to the United Center prior to Sunday night’s game in full gear and sporting a Hawk’s sweater in front of roaring Blackhawks fans. It was part of the Hawks “One More Shift” campaign. Roenick got down at center ice and kissed the Indian head, making the moment even more special.

“Thought about it right before I went on,” the former Hawk told Chelsea Blogger following the game of the gesture.

