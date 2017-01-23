× The year of the rooster: The Chinese New Year is “A really unifying time of the year”

A family legacy, Chinese Fine Arts Society president Julie Ma explains what the start of the Chinese New Year entails, from cleaning the house, to scaring away bad luck. Julie then goes on to tell us what this year’s element and animal combination, the fire rooster, symbolizes. The Chinese New Year is on the 28th this year, with celebrations including Jackie Chan’s Long Yun Kung Fu Troupe from Beijing at the Auditorium Theatre February 4. Find out here how the performance will encapsulate the meaning of the new year.