The SafeHouse is coming to Chicago!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Hotels & Resorts or Peggy Williams, Senior Vice President of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. The Milwaukee based fully immersive restaurant and bar is finally coming to Chicago! Greg and Peggy, better known by their agent names, tell Bill and Wendy all about it.

