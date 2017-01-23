× The Opening Bell 1/23/17: What Will 2017’s Economy Look Like?

On the January 23rd, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve sat down to chat with our weekly CEO Spotlight featuring, Adam Strauss of Pekin, Singer, Strauss Asset Management to talk about the approach to wealth management with boutique firms. Steven Esposito (Sr. Vice President & Wealth Advisor at Morgan Stanley Lake Forrest) checked in with Steve after a preview to all Morgan Stanley customers about expectations for 2017 including some potential moves for the Federal Reserve.