The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-23-17

We have an incredible episode of The Download for you! On tonight’s show, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to recap all of the big events surrounding the inauguration of President Trump, bestselling author of the “Divergent” series Veronica Roth talks about life in Chicago and her new book, “Carve the Mark,” restaurateur Austin Baker tells us about his two new Chinese restaurants in the West Loop and we end the show with some great live music in Studio 435 courtesy of the terrific local band The Purcells.

