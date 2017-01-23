× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/23/17): The first ever “Take a Liberal to Lunch Day,” journalism’s need for introspection, and Kasso’s least favorite spox

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 48 (01/23/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis to talk about the first of its kind “Take a Liberal to Lunch Day”- aimed at soothing the emotional fallout from ’16 election. Also on the docket, a great film about brilliance in the face of discrimination, the real truth behind Chicago’s corruption that the DOJ won’t tell you, and Kasso’s vendetta against a growing list of spokespersons. Plus, the founder of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan joins the conversation with an analysis of how the media will handle the incoming administration and their own flaws.

