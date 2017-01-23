× “The Art of the Blues”: Bill Dahl’s graphical trip through blues history

Dave Hoekstra talks with music journalist Bill Dahl about his book The Art of the Blues: A Visual Treasury of Black Music’s Golden Age. They discuss the process of finding album covers, pictures, magazine artwork and items featured in the book, which details the image of the blues from the late 1920’s to the 70’s; Dahl also talks about his long history writing about music, interviewing his heroes like Muddy Waters and Albert Collins, writing liner notes for the likes of Ray Charles, and more.