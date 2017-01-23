× Steve Konroyd: “Joel knows how to manipulate his goaltenders”

CSN and WGN-TV Blackhawks analyst Steve Konroyd joins Mark Carman and Brent Sopel live from the United Center; they discuss the “good problem” the Hawks have with Corey Crawford and Scott Darling and Joel Quenneville’s deft hand with his goalies, the significance of the Father’s Trip among the players and their dads, the possibility of the Hawks to picking up a veteran forward to put with Jonathan Toews, the pleasant surprise of Tanner Kero’s play in the absence of Marcus Kruger, Steve’s memories playing with Jeremy Roenick, and more.