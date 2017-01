× Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth & Rex Huppke: the Women’s March

Amy Guth is joined by the Chicago Tribune’s Rex Huppke to host a show about the Inauguration and the subsequent Women’s Marches across the country (and the world.)

They are joined by:

Veronica Arreola– Director, Women in Science and Engineering at UIC and creator of “Viva La Feminista”

Connie Mixon – Director of Urban Studies at Elmhurst College

Ron Grossman– Reporter for the Chicago Tribune

and WGN Radio’s own Andrea Darlas