× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Paterson, Split, The Founder, Sundance Report

Nick Digilio, Collin Souter and Jim Lazkowski of the Now Playing Network and the Voices and Visions podcast review the weekend’s new movies including Paterson, Split, The Founder, Things to Come and Peter and the Farm.

Then Erik Childress joins Nick from Utah as he discusses some of the movies he’s seen at the Sundance Film Festival.

