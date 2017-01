× Louie Anderson won an Emmy!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by their pal, the very funny Louie Anderson! They talk about his work on ‘Baskets’, winning an Emmy, how he got his start in comedy, appearing on Johnny Carson and Hollywood Squares, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.