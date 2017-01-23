× “Elton Jim” Turano vamps on vanity license plates, the new Illinois plate design, and the new “Wizard Of Oz” TV re-boot

In this 36th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano discusses the cluttered, amateurish design of the new Illinois license plates that will soon be appearing on our roads, and reveals the thoughts behind his own various vanity plates through the years, including: COVER ME and TWIN PKS. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti critique the confused and re-imagined TV re-boot, “Emerald City” — a “Mad Max” version of “The Wizard Of Oz.”