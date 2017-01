× Dave Crain talks “Dave’s Records” and the vinyl revival

Dave Hoesktra visits with Dave Crain, owner of Dave’s Records Chicago, 2604 North Clark St.in the Park West neighborhood. They talk about how the neighborhood has changed over the store’s 25-plus year history, the philosophy behind staying “all-vinyl” for years, how the resurgence in interest in vinyl may have happened earlier than people think, the underground rare-tape trading scene, and more.