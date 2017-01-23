× Buddy Guy, jamming all January at his club at age 80, is still killing it

SOUTH LOOP — At 80, Buddy Guy shows no signs of slowing down.

The Chicago blues legend is in the middle of his annual residency at his famous South Loop club, Legends, at 700 S. Wabash Ave.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

In all, he is playing 16 shows this month. He often plays two hours or more, ending in the wee hours of the morning, then signs autographs for his rabid fans.

And his fans, who come in from all over the country, often line up outside the club by 6 or 7 a.m., hoping to secure the best seats for Guy’s shows that start as late as 11 p.m. (although opening bands start earlier).

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3280675/3280675_2017-01-23-164315.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3