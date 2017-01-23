× Bestselling author Veronica Roth: “My goal as a writer is to keep getting better”

Bestselling author Veronica Roth joins Justin to discuss her new book, “Carve the Mark.” Veronica talks about how the bones of this story started when she was a little girl, her writing process, the pressure of trying to follow up such a successful series of books, being encouraged to be creative at a young age, why she gravitates towards writing for young adults, the relationship she has with her audience, what she loves about living in Chicago, what it was like to have “Divergent” filmed in Chicago, how she feels about the movie adaptations of her books and dealing with fans in the age of social media.