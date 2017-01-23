× Allstate Kid of the Week

How to nominate:

Nominate a youth between 9 and 18 years of age by filling out the entry form below.

In 150 words or less, entries must describe a youth who goes above and beyond for his/her community, has performed a good Samaritan act, made academic or athletic accomplishments, or engaged in positive behavior in the classroom or home life. The examples given to support the nomination must have occurred within the six (6) months immediately preceding submission of the entry.

Submit your nominations for consideration using the form provided below.

Only one entry per person is permitted, although multiple people may nominate the same youth. Nominators must be legal US citizens and residents of Illinois who are 14 years or older, nominating a youth, aged 9-18, who is a legal US citizen and resident of Illinois. Read the complete rules here.

