What’s Next For The Chicago Foundation for Women?

Posted 11:50 AM, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48AM, January 22, 2017
Nivia Cordero, left, and Valerie Garcia carry a sign through downtown Chicago during an observance of International Women's Day Tuesday, March 8, 2005. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

After the Saturday marches, K. Sujata who is the president and CEO of Chicago Foundation for Women stops by.  They’ll discuss what comes next and the Chicago Foundation for Women plays a role as a grantmaking organization focused on basic rights and equal opportunities for women and girls in the greater Chicago area.

