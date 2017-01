× WGN Radio Theatre #147: Nick Carter, Master Detective, The Burns & Allen Show, Tales of the Texas Rangers

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 21, 2017. Tonight, we present “Nick Carter, Master Detective: Murder in the Crypt” (08-02-43), “The Burns & Allen Show” (01-08-48), with Jack Benny and “Tales of the Texas Rangers: Open & Shut” (11-11-51).