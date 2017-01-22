President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama walk out prior to Obama's departure during the 2017 presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Jack Gruber-Pool/Getty Images)
Unfriended Over Politics
Dave, Roger and Joey talk about the political climate across the country, and how people are splitting ways with friends and acquaintances online over the election and a volatile year of division.