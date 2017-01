× Troy Murray talks Scott Darling’s progress: “He’s worked his way into a real comfortable area”

WGN Blackhawks Radio analyst Troy Murray joins Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton, and Brent Sopel live from the United Center to discuss the value of the Hawks core of veterans in allowing young teammates to develop, the progress of Scott Darling – who has made the best of his opportunities so far this season – and more.