Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka is carried off the field by Steve McMichael, left, and William Perry after the Bears win Super Bowl XX in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 26, 1986. The Bears' Willie Gault (83) and Maury Buford (8) join in celebrating their 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)
This is History: Edison Invents the Lightbulb, 50th Anniversary of Blizzard of ’67, Bears Win Super Bowl XX
Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka is carried off the field by Steve McMichael, left, and William Perry after the Bears win Super Bowl XX in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 26, 1986. The Bears' Willie Gault (83) and Maury Buford (8) join in celebrating their 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about Thomas Edison patenting the incandescent lamp, the ice cream cone is introduced, Elvis’ 1st TV appearance, Chicago’s blizzard of 1967 strikes, the premiere of Chicago-based sitcom ‘Good Times’, The Chicago Bears win Super Bowl XX and more!