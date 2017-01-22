× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/23/17

It’s inauguration weekend on the Sunday Spin as we mark the swearing in of President Donald J. Trump as the nation’s 45th president.

We’ll talk all about the inauguration, from the speech to the transition to the marches and we’ve got great guests to discuss it.

For our first guest, we have former state Illinois Republican chairman Pat Brady. He’ll be checking in from Washington as they will discuss all of the details of the inaugural events.

Then, K. Sujata who is the president and CEO of Chicago Foundation for Women stops by. After the Saturday marches, Rick and Sujata will talk about what comes next and the Chicago Foundation for Women plays a role as a grantmaking organization focused on basic rights and equal opportunities for women and girls in the greater Chicago area. And after that, our good friend David Yepsen, the former national political columnist for the Des Moines Register and the former director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale chimes in. David is now the host of “Iowa Politics” on Iowa Public Television. They will talk about the inauguration as well as Trump’s administration.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*