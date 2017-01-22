× OTL #536: Dodging the minimum wage increase, The Secret History of Johnnie Temple, Rocking Chicken Wings at Wing Fling

Mike Stephen talks with reporter Stephanie Grimoldby about how some Cook County suburbs are not complying with the new minimum wage and sick time requirements, chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about obscure singer/guitarist Johnnie Temple for this week’s “Winter Blues” edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music, and visits with Toons Bar & Grill owner Danny Beck for a preview of the Toons 6th Annual Wing Fling. Meanwhile, we celebrate the best burritos in Chicago! This week’s local music is provided by Black Bolts.

