Nostalgia Digest Winter Edition with Steve Darnall

Dave talks to Steve Darnall, publisher of Nostalgia Digest Magazine, about the winter edition that includes stories about Eve Arden, Gale Gordon and ‘Our Miss Brooks’ on radio, TV and in the movies; the life of Lenox Lohr, the man behind Chicago’s Lakefront Legacy, performers who risked their lives in WWII, and celebrating Oliver Hardy’s 125th birthday and his legacy in film.