Michelle Icard: Getting Through Middle School Anxiety

Today’s guest is Michelle Icard, author of “Middle School Makeover.” She also made headlines earlier this year when she left a note for three “mean girls” at Starbucks encouraging them to be more kind (http://www.chicagotribune.com/lifestyles/stevens/ct-note-to-girls-at-starbucks-balancing-0531-20160531-column.html)

Michelle shares her story about how the anxiety she experienced in middle school inspired the work she does today, and we also take a deep dive into the often murky waters of the middle school years. I think her advice and perspective can help both kids and parents navigate this period a little easier.

In this episode, we talk about:

Why she loves working with middle-schoolers

Her anxiety issues during middle school, and how theater helped her

The perfect storm that is the middle school era

Why sneakers so so extremely popular among middle school boys

Why she loves social media, and how parents can help their kids have a better experience with it

The infamous Starbucks incident that landed her in the news earlier this year

