Jeremy Roenick talks One More Shift: "I love the opportunity to put the jersey back on"

Mark Carman and Brent Sopel are joined by the great Jeremy Roenick before he’s honored by the Blackhawks with “One More Shift” at the United Center. He talks about his 20-plus year NHL career, whether or not fighting has a place in the modern game, the key to his longevity after playing such a physical game early on, and more.