× “Elton Jim” Turano Full Show 1-22-2017

Elton Jim filled in for Dean Richards this morning. He checked in with Andy Masur to chat about the NFL Conference Championships and then heard from WGN Weather Center’s Mike Hamernik to talk about the amazing weather for Saturday’s Women’s March. Jim Mc Inerney joined Jim in-studio to talk about the new developments on the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Then, Daily Herald’s Dann Gire dropped by the Allstate Showcase studio to share his Oscar nomination predictions.