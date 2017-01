× “Elton Jim” joins rebel forces with Jimmy Mac

Jim Mc Inerney, host of WGN Plus’ very own Rebel Forces Radio joined Elton Jim in the Allstate Showcase studio to talk about the latest news on the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The museum, which had potential to call Chicago “home,” will be built instead in Los Angeles. Jimmy Mac shared his reaction. They also talk about Carrie Fisher’s death and how it will effect future Star Wars movies.