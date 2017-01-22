Ask Alexa to Play WGN on your Amazon Echo or Dot
You can listen to WGN Radio on your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or any other Alexa-enabled device:
- Listen live anytime with the command “Alexa, play WGN.” When we have bonus programming such as simultaneous Blackhawks and Northwestern games or extended coverage of a news event, the second stream can be heard with the command “Alexa, play WGN Extra.”
- Listen to the latest headlines on your schedule with a Flash Briefing from the voices you trust in the WGN Radio newsroom. Just use your Alexa app to search for “WGN” under Skills or Settings-Flash Briefing and enable us in your Flash Briefing preferences. Then you’ll be able request a WGN Radio news update on-demand whenever you want with the command “Alexa, play the headlines.”