Ask Alexa to Play WGN on your Amazon Echo or Dot

Posted 5:51 PM, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, January 22, 2017
Amazon Echo Dot (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

You can listen to WGN Radio on your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or any other Alexa-enabled device:

  • Listen live anytime with the command “Alexa, play WGN.” When we have bonus programming such as simultaneous Blackhawks and Northwestern games or extended coverage of a news event, the second stream can be heard with the command “Alexa, play WGN Extra.”
  • Listen to the latest headlines on your schedule with a Flash Briefing from the voices you trust in the WGN Radio newsroom. Just use your Alexa app to search for “WGN” under Skills or Settings-Flash Briefing and enable us in your Flash Briefing preferences. Then you’ll be able request a WGN Radio news update on-demand whenever you want with the command “Alexa, play the headlines.”